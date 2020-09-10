share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Global Community Has Failed to Meet 2020 Conservation Targets For the Second Consecutive Decade: UN Report

Though examples from India and Nepal show that including women in resource management improves governance and conservation outcomes.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 16, 2020
is biodiversity in danger
Image Credit: Adobe Stock Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentBiodiversity Crisis
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related