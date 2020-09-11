share
Zimbabwe Bans Coal Mining In National Parks And Along River Beds

Coal mining not only deteriorates the surrounding natural environment, it also causes mass displacement of locals.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 12, 2020
should coal mining be banned
Image Credit: Dominik Vanyi
