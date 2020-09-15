share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Just Discovered a Gas in the Clouds of Venus That Might Signal Life

Scientists cannot explain how else the gas made its way into the Venusian clouds.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Sep 15, 2020
is there life on Venus
Image credit: JAXA / ISAS / AKATSUKI PROJECT TEAM
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencespace
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related