The Swdl
Study: Humans ‘Almost Entirely Responsible’ For Mammal Extinctions

The study identified human population growth and land occupation as the two biggest drivers of mammalian extinction.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 10, 2020
how are humans harming nature
Image Credit: Marizilda Cruppe
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

