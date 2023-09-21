share
The Swadl
Killer Whales are Carrying Out Orchestrated Attacks on Boats and Scientists Don’t Know Why

It’s possible the killer whale is “pissed off” about what humans have done to its habitat, and is now fighting back.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Sep 14, 2020
killer whales attack humans
Image Credit: New York Daily News
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor.

