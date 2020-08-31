share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Marine Scientists In Hong Kong Are Rebuilding Coral Reefs With 3D‑Printed Tiles

A super-typhoon destroyed 80 percent of the corals in the area in 2018, and it will take decades for the species to regenerate naturally.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 31, 2020
3D printing coral reef
Image Credit: University of Hong Kong
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencecoral reef
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related