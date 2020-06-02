share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Sixth Mass Extinction Of Wildlife Looms, Warn Scientists

More than 500 species of land animals are on the brink of extinction, and are likely to be lost within 20 years, scientists said.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jun 2, 2020
mass extinction of wildlife
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentBiodiversity Crisis
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related