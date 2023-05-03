share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Investment in Prevention of Future Pandemics Will Cost 2% of Covid19’s Economic Impact: Report

A multi-disciplinary team of experts urged investment in preventative measures — such as curbing deforestation — to avoid another pandemic.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 24, 2020
deforestation covid19 pandemic
Image Credit: Reuters
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticscovid19
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related