Microplastic Pollution Is Damaging Soil Species That Ensure Its Fertility: Study

79% has of plastic waste has ended up in landfills, dumps, or the natural environment, causing significant damage to soil-dwelling species.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 4, 2020
microplastic pollution soil
Image Credit: Adobe Stock Images
Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

