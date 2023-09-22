share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Sexual Openers Are a Major Turn‑Off for Women on Dating Apps, According to Science

“I never want to ‘yuck’ anyone’s ‘yum’ as long as it is between two consenting adults, but consent can be a problem with initiation messages.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 5, 2023
sexual messages dating apps
ImageCredit: iStock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureonline dating
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related