share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Woe Is Me! “My Best Friend Cut Me Off When I Couldn’t Fix Her Mental Health. Should I Reconnect?”

Woe Is Me! is a series in which The Swaddle team indulges your pity party with advice you’ll probably ignore.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jul 30, 2023
friend cut me off
Image Credit: Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi (1966)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefriendship
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related