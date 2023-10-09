Sizzle This: Are Re‑Releases Overkill or Fun Nostalgia?

In ‘Sizzle This,’ The Swaddle team adds to the noise around the pop culture moment of the week.

‘Koi Mil Gaya,’ the Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta-Jadoo starrer, has been re-released in theaters in honor of its 20th anniversary. In the aftermath of the Barbenheimer and ‘Rocky Aur Rani’ weekends, there’s nothing to look forward to for a while again, prompting us to look back. Irrespective of how instrumental Jadoo was to Indian millennials’ childhoods, are re-releases simply a sign of creatively devoid times? Everyone has hot takes — here are ours.

SM: Honestly, re-releases are growing on me, and I’m excited to watch my buddy Jadoo, in the best advertisement for Tide-Bournvita-Avon Cycles again.

HS: I know people now say this film was just a bad rip-off of the Hollywood film “E.T.” I think it’s more than that. It’s a film filled with friendship, good times and discovering what a curious mind can find and feel.

VS: When everyone else across the globe is taking science fiction and superhero movies so seriously, I am all in for nostalgia bait both ironically and unironically.

AS: It’s a smart move, to jump in at a time when people are rediscovering the joy of watching films in the theater and hit them with a heavy dose of nostalgia. A childhood favorite on the big screen when many are seeking comfort in familiarity sounds like a good plan. If they start doing this with every hit movie though, it might get old quick. But I think we can make an exception for Jadoo.

DD: Personally I don’t get the hype. But I guess these times are trying and people should be able to find joy in nostalgia even though the film is a copy of another copy.

SA: I don’t know if re-releases will really take people back to the theatres, especially if the movie is streaming online. But if there’s not much on the roster for this year what choice do we have? Maybe they should re-release grander movies that are made for the big screen! I’d pay good money to watch Jodhaa Akbar on the big screen again.