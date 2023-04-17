share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Going On Dates to Find Friends – Not Love – Is Getting Popular

With people seeking connection and companionship after months of isolation, the trend has become more pronounced in the post-pandemic world.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 17, 2023
dating apps for friendship
Image Credit: Alamy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyfriendshiploneliness
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related