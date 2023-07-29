share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Sizzle This: Feminism Should Stop Reclaiming Things Now

In ‘Sizzle This,’ The Swaddle team adds to the noise around the pop culture moment of the week. This week: ‘Barbie’ forces us to reconsider feminist media.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jul 29, 2023
barbie feminist
Image Credit: Warner Bros Picture
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturebarbie
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related