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The Govt Celebrating “Power of Positivity” Is An Example of What Toxic Positivity Looks Like

The focus on ‘all is well’ in the face of grim reality pushes the onus of recovery onto citizens who are grappling with Covid19 trauma.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 12, 2021
modi govt positivity
Image Credit:timesofindia
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AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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