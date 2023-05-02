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People From Cities Are Taking up Vaccine Slots in Rural Areas Amid Shortage

Local residents demand slots be reserved for them on the online platform as they are at a disadvantage due to poor connectivity.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 10, 2021
covid19 vaccines India
Image Credit: CNBC
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AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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