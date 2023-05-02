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‘Survivors’ Guilt’ Is Hitting Covid19 Survivors In India, Complicating Their Grieving

“Maybe I didn’t really need to be hospitalized as much as someone else. I’m glad I did, but it just feels unfair and wrong.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 11, 2021
survivors guilt covid19
Image Credit: Dreamstime/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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