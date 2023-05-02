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Breathlessness, Fatigue May Continue For Up to 6 Months Post Covid19 Recovery: Lancet Study

The new findings serve as a reminder that the India’s healthcare system will face a burden even after infection rates fall.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 11, 2021
how long do post covid symptoms last
Image Credit: Healthline
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AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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