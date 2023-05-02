share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Second Wave: A Doctor Who Has to Choose Who Gets a Ventilator Says “Everybody’s Got Covid Now”

We compiled portraits of frontline healthcare workers’ experiences in India’s current pandemic crisis. In this installment: A 34-year-old doctor at a private hospital in Kolkata.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Apr 28, 2021
india second wave
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related