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Govt Says Co‑WIN Registration Was ‘Glitch‑Free’ Despite Platform Crashing

The government claims the vaccine registration was a success, but people failed to receive OTPs and struggled to find a slot.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Apr 29, 2021
Co-WIN registration
Image Credit: iStock
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BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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