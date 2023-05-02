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Why Are State Governments Using Ivermectin, an Antiparasitic Drug, To Prevent Covid19?

Endorsing the drug without sufficient research can fuel misinformation, black marketeering, and put lives in danger.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
May 12, 2021
does ivermectin treat covid19?
Image Credit: IANS
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BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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