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Medical Experts Say Plasma Therapy Is ‘Unnecessary’ for Covid19, Urge Govt To Review Guidelines

The therapy “is only causing harassment of patients, the families, and even Covid19 survivors who are being pressured to donate plasma.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 11, 2021
is plasma therapy helpful in Covid
Image Credit: Istock
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BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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