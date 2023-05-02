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Priyanka Chopra Interviewing Kamala Harris Shows a Deeper Problem With Representation

Although ostensibly dealing with political questions, the narrative of the interview was about powerful women speaking — signalling how the latter overshadows the former.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 3, 2022
priyanka chopra kamala harris
Image credits – AP Photo
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PowerIdentitybrown culture
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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