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Google Cancels a Talk About Caste Bias, Showing Casteism’s Prevalence Overseas

While many have previously expressed shock and outrage about casteism abroad, the incident shatters the immigrant myth upper-caste Indians have capitalized on.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 3, 2022
casteism in google
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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