share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Representation in Politics May Not Address Systemic Oppression

An adivasi woman may become the next President of India. Without systemic change, this may still not change how the state treats Adivasi communities.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Jul 14, 2022
does representation in politics matter?
Image Credits: The Freepress Journal/The Economic Times/Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticerepresentation
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related