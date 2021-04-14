share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why We Need to Re‑Examine ‘Brownness’ as an Identity Marker

“Brownness” is presented online as a reclamation of identity, but it fails in its shallow interpretations of decolonization that cater to the Western gaze.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 3, 2022
brown culture decolonization
Image credits : Netflix/Fox
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitybrown culture
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related