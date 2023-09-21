share
The Swdl
Divorce Proceedings Should Not Require Proving Partner’s Fault: Supreme Court

Divorce law in India is based on the “fault theory,” but the court noted that “two good very persons cannot always be good partners.”

Amlan Sarkar
Sep 29, 2022
India no-fault divorce
Image Credit: PTI
PowerJustice
Amlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

