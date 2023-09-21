share
The Swdl
Can We Ever Rewrite the Sexism, Casteism Woven In the Language of Indian Courts?

“It’s hard to see whether legal language impacts the social or the social impacts the legal language – because they are feeding into each other.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Oct 3, 2022
