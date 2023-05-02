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New Study Sheds Light on Why Men Initiate Sexual Advances in the Workplace

“… it’s a desire for more power—not holding power—that corrupts.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 29, 2022
sexual advances at work
Image Credit: Dreamstime
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PowerIdentitygender inequality
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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