share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: How Bollywood Celebrities Feel About the NRC‑CAA

Swara Bhaskar chanted at protests; Kangana Ranaut was concerned about buses; and most of the rest condemned violence on “both sides.”

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Dec 28, 2019
Bollywood NRC-CAA
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeopleTaking Stock
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related