The Swdl
Portugal Bans Bosses From Calling, Texting Employees After Work Hours

Employers could face financial penalties like increased gas and electricity bills for contacting employees outside of work hours.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 11, 2021
portugal bosses calling after work
Image Credit: Istock
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

