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Why Second‑Wave WFH Burnout Feels So Different From Regular Work Stress

Right now, our bodies are processing more than just stress — there’s grief, helplessness, anger, and many other emotions we’re experiencing simultaneously.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 14, 2021
why WFH is burning people out during second wave
Image Credit: Getty Images/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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BodiesMindHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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