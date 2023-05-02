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The Secret Lives Indian Women Lead on Balconies

Despite being a semi-public space, balconies are where women can kiss, drink, and be merry in a world of their own.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Nov 9, 2021
women and balconies
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For the Swaddle
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AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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