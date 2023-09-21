share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Two‑Thirds of People Globally Prefer ‘Flexible’ Work Options After Covid19: Survey

Companies need to address employee burnout, blurred work-life boundaries, and mental health issues as work expectations change.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jul 26, 2021
flexible work model during pandemic
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecovid19
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related