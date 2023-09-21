share
The Swdl
Pandemic Isolation Has Been a Relief for Many Who Don’t Fit into Society’s Norms

From people with autism to those with physical disabilities, respite from traditional social expectations has led to happier, healthier lives.

Devrupa Rakshit
Jan 13, 2021
how has the lockdown made lifer easier for people
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

