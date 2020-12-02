share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Workplace Burnout Can Damage Confidence, Relationships for Years

“In more severe cases, heightened levels of stress can lead to changes in brain structure, and as a result of that, the effects may persist for years,” says one psychotherapist.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 2, 2020
how long does burnout last
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindburnout
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related