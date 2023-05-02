share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Indian Vitamin Sales Shot Up Nearly 100% in 2020 as Interest in Boosting Immunity Peaked

The protective qualities of vitamin C, zinc, and multivitamins are not proven.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 9, 2021
can zinc protect against covid19
Image Credit: Irving Penn
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related