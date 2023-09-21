share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

New Findings Offer Hope for Recovery From Paralysis From Spinal Cord Injuries

While spinal cord injuries are rare, the extreme disability they cause takes a toll on finances, health and mental health.

written by
Divya Narasimhan
published
Feb 8, 2021
spinal cord injury treatment
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthinjury and illness
AuthorDivya Narasimhan

Divya Narasimhan is a freelance writer who focuses on advances in health care and research on how molecular events in one's body and environment can interact to shape and reshape our health. On Instagram, she's @divyanarsi.

Related