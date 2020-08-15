share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

77% of India’s Most Popular Honey Brands Are Impure, Sugar‑Syrup Concoctions: Study

The findings come as consumption of honey has increased due to its perceived immunity-boosting properties.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 3, 2020
do we get pure honey in india
Image Description: favpng.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencefood
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related