share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Untrending: Kadha Tea Has No Proven Immunity‑Boosting Powers

While kadha tea is hailed as the ultimate home remedy in Indian families, there’s no scientific evidence proving its health benefits.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Dec 14, 2020
is kadha good for health?
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthimmunity
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related