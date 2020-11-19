share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Haldi Has Become a Hot Commodity on Sri Lanka’s Black Market During the Pandemic

The price of the spice has soared amid government restrictions on imports and a public desperate for immunity-boosting remedies.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 19, 2020
is turmeric useful for Covid19
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthayurveda
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related