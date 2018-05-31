share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study Finds Vitamins, Popular Supplements Have Few Major Health Benefits

Unless you’re treating a specific deficiency.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
May 31, 2018
multivitamin benefits
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthPopping Pills
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

Related