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70% of Calls to India’s First National Mental Health Helpline Were From Men

Callers reported anxiety and depression, suicidal tendencies, and substance abuse problems — among other things.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 8, 2021
are men seeking help for mental health in india
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AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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