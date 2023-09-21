share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

70% of Calls to India’s First National Mental Health Helpline Were From Men

Callers reported anxiety and depression, suicidal tendencies, and substance abuse problems — among other things.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Feb 8, 2021
are men seeking help for mental health in india
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindanxiety
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related