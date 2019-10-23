share
The Swdl
Indian Children, Adolescents Already Showing Signs of Diabetes, Obesity, Hypertension

5% of children suffer from hypertension, 10% are pre-diabetic, and 40% are anemic, a government survey has found.

Anubhuti Matta
Oct 24, 2019
