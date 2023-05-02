share
The Swdl
How Novels Have Shaped Women’s Understanding of Sex in the Absence of Sex Education

Despite its pitfalls, literature has helped many women recognize, and come to terms with, their sexual desires.

Devrupa Rakshit
Jan 21, 2022
novels as sex education
Image Credit: Dreamstime/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

