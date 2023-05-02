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Overrated, Not: ‘Why This Kolaveri Di?’

This widespread popularity attracted scorn from music zealots who dismissed the song as low-brow, irritating, and lazy. But was it?

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 16, 2022
why is why this Kolaveri di popular
Image Credit: Sony
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SocietyCultureOverrated Not
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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