The Swdl
Overrated, Not: ‘Why This Kolaveri Di?’

This widespread popularity attracted scorn from music zealots who dismissed the song as low-brow, irritating, and lazy. But was it?

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 16, 2022
Image Credit: Sony
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

