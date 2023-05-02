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In ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth,’ Denzel Washington Carries a Familiar Legacy in a New Direction

That a black actor finally plays the most enduring of Shakespeare’s characters without stereotyping or parody is a significant moment.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 17, 2022
representation in the tragedy of macbeth
Image Credit:The Tragedy of Macbeth
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SocietyCulturerepresentation
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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