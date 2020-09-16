share
Why Do We Have Pubic Hair?

Pubic hair protects us from bacteria and other pathogens, reduces friction during sex, and also keeps our genitals warm.

Devrupa Rakshit
Sep 17, 2020
Image Credit: Amazon
BodiesHealthbeauty norms
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

