share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How the Morning‑After Pill Became the Most‑Used Birth Control for Young Indian Women

Misleading advertising, easy over-the-counter access drive emergency contraceptive pill misuse in young heterosexual women.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 14, 2021
birth control pill
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related