The Swdl
According to 3.5 Million Books, Women Are Beautiful and Men Are Rational

A new study highlights literature’s gender bias — as well as the dangers of AI trained on sexist language.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Sep 9, 2019
gender bias in literature
Image Credit: Fred Durfour/AFP/Getty Images
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

